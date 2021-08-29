Over the weekend, Triton School Corporation released a statement that Triton senior Cameron Fairchild was involved in a fatal car crash on Saturday. He was 17-years-old.
“It is with sad and heavy hearts that we are making our community community aware of the passing of Triton Scholar Cameron Fairchild,” stated the Facebook post. It went on to say that school personnel, counselors, and clergy will be at the school on Monday for those who may need a safe space to speak with someone or grieve. “We ask that you lift Cameron’s family up in prayer as we do our best to support them, our student body, and staff through this difficult time. Tell the ones close to you that you love them and may this difficult time be a reminder to all of us to not take those around us for granted. Thank you Triton Community for your prayers and unwavering love for our scholars through the coming days and weeks.”
According to a press release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department, here are the details of the incident.
Fairchild was traveling southbound on S.R. 116 in a black 2008 Honda Civic. While attempting to pass in a no passing zone, Fairchild attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control of the Civic while trying to merge back into his lane of travel. The Honda Civic collided head on with a white 2012 Jeep Liberty, operated by Lisa Calhoun from Argos.
Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. All occupants were checked by EMS. Fairchild was pronounced deceased on scene. Calhoun was air lifted to Lutheran Hospital, so was Carol Thomas, a passenger.
The Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Markle Fire/Rescue, Uniondale Fire Department, Wells County EMS, and Lutheran Air all responded to the scene.
In another Facebook post on Sunday, Triton Jr/Sr High School Principal Nate McKeand stated that students will have the opportunity on Monday to go to the auditorium to gather with friends and speak with someone to help them through this difficult time. McKeand asked that parents take time to inform their children so that they didn’t arrive to school surprised.
“I would also ask that you inform your children that Homecoming and Spirit Week has been postponed at this time. We will reschedule Spirit Days and Homecoming events for a later week,” McKeand said.