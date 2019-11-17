Dog of the Week: Abby
Abby is a medium build Shepherd. She is between four and five years of age.
Cat of the Week: Bitsie
Bitsie is a domestic short hair female. She is spayed and is five to six years of age.
If you are interested in Abby, Bitsie or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.