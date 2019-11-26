Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.