As we begin to pen these thoughts, we realize that as a community, we are less than 100 days from the grand reopening event of our landmark REES Theatre – REES FOR THE STARS.
The Independence Day that we just celebrated allows us the freedom to assist in the development of our communities where we were nurtured and given opportunities to succeed. An example of this is the project to save the REES Theatre that came with an announcement in December of 2016. Fortunately, we have been surrounded by a project committee that consists of passionate and committed generous individuals, all volunteers, who have experienced a long yet rewarding journey over the course of these past five and a half years. The community responded to this initial announcement with excitement and immediate support that has continued to this day.
The REES Cinema Theatre holds a place in our history and fills many hearts with fond memories. Its marquee and art deco façade have been a distinctive and enduring presence in the same location since 1940. Many generations have passed through its doors seeking entertainment (and air-conditioning) prior to its closing in December of 2009. Falling into further decay, it was evident that if Plymouth was to realize its greatest potential, The REES needed to be re-visioned and revived, and the time could not be more critical. Plymouth’s vitality hinged upon the need for the theatre’s continued existence to draw the attention of children and adults alike, not just from our community, but the region as well. Soon, future generations will have the opportunity to experience The REES as a venue for film, the live performing arts, education, and the celebration of life events both public and private.
Over one thousand individuals, organizations, churches, foundations, businesses, corporations, media sources and governmental agencies have stepped forward in support ranging from gifts of cash and stocks to in-kind gifts of materials and services, or simply words of encouragement. To you, we and the entire REES Committee say THANK YOU! Please know, if we missed a personal note of thanks, our appreciation exists and extends to ALL.
We have been met with challenges along the way and yet, through divine intervention, we were able to find a solution and more kind donors to assure that this restoration was done with proper attention to detail. To complete this nearly $4.2 million project, we need your help in securing the final $460,000.00 of gap funding. We are doing our best to personally ask for your assistance, but if you would like to help, you may do so by phoning Randy at 574-286-2391 or Donna at 574-276-3616. Gifts may be made directly to the Marshall County Community Foundation/Rees Project, 2680 Miller Drive, Suite 120, P.O. Box 716, Plymouth, IN 46563.
All contributors have and will continue to be recognized on The REES website: www.reestheatre.com
See you at the grand reopening event week – REES for the Stars beginning October 1.
Photo Provided
Co-Chairs for The REES Theatre Project Randy Danielson and Donna Pontius