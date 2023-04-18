Each Vietnam Era (1955-1975) Veteran at the Welcome Home Veterans Event will be given a copy of the commemorative book ‘A Time to Honor’ on Wednesday, May 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 27, 1040 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth. The book tells over 100 individual stories taken from the National Archives that give us a glimpse of the war from a personal perspective.  

