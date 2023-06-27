WORCESTER, MA—A. E. Petz, of Argos, IN, was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
A. Petz named to Clark University's Spring 2023 dean's list
