To members and guests of Fitness Forum/LifePlex and the community,
From the beginning of the Coronavirus awareness, I have maintained that Fitness Forum will stay open as long as we are not mandated to close. We are and have been a Medical Fitness facility for 38 years and have never closed our doors during published business hours. We exist to assist others in reaching their God-given potential through health of body, mind, and spirit. We often use the tag line “exercise is medicine.” Many of you will agree because of your own experience of healing and improved quality of life through healthy choices including exercise, good eating, and a positive social network. Now we are faced with a mandate that causes us to compromise our commitment to you. In order to be compliant with decisions of our federal, state, and local governments for the health of our communities we will together work to arrest the Coronavirus by asking you to stay home. At this writing there are no reported cases of Coronavirus in Marshall Co. residents. Let’s help to keep it that way.
Over the past few weeks people have shared every day their own gracious version of “thank you for being here”, “this is my lifeline”, “I’m glad you are open.” My response is: thank you for seeing our work here together as an essential function of your health of body, mind, and spirit. Below is a portion of the Q&A following Governor Holcomb’s address on Monday. In light of what you will read here, Fitness Forum will be closing Tuesday evening, March 24, at 9 p.m. with the intent of reopening on Tuesday, April 7th, at 5 a.m. unless this order is extended. Serenity Spa will be closed. The doors of LifePlex will remain open during this time for Fresenius kidney dialysis, Urgent Care, LifePlex Medical primary care, SJRMC Physical Therapy, and Cardiac Rehab.
We have already begun live exercise classes online for FREE and will continue during the next two weeks or as long as we need to remain closed. To access the Zoom download and find class codes go to www.fitnessforum.biz or checkout Fitness Forum Sports & Wellness Facebook Messenger or your favorite class GroupMe. Meanwhile please stay healthy not only with the common sense recommendations of healthcare providers, but also by continuing to be active, eat to feed your body good nutrition, be an encourager to others, strengthen your faith in the blessings of today and the hope for great opportunities in the future. In all of the uncertainty of the present, be assured that no one or no-thing can touch a soul grounded in faith.
Indiana Stay-At-Home Order FAQ
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb delivered a statewide address Monday to order that Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
When does the order take effect?
The Stay-At-Home Order takes effect Tuesday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
When does the order end?
The order ends on Monday, April 6, at 11:59 p.m. EST, but could be extended if the outbreak warrants it.
How will this order be enforced?
Staying home is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in your community. Adhering to the order will save lives, and it is the responsibility of every Hoosier to do their part. However, if the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order.
A certain service is essential for me, but the governor didn’t include it. What do I do?
The stay-at-home order was issued to protect the health, safety and well-being of Hoosiers. Although some businesses such as fitness centers and salons will be closed, essential services will always be available. For a list of essential businesses that will continue to operate during the order, visit in.gov/coronavirus.
Can I leave my home to exercise?
Outdoor exercise such as running or taking a walk is acceptable. However, gyms, fitness centers and associated facilities will be closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. While exercising outside, you still should practice social distancing by running or walking at least 6 feet away from other people.
Can I go to the hair salon, spa, nail salon, tattoo parlor or barber shop?
No, these businesses are ordered closed.