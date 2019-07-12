CULVER — A walk through the history – both distant and more recent – and contemporary story of firefighting in and around Culver will take place Saturday, July 13, starting at 10 a.m. at the Culver fire station at Lake Shore Drive and State Street.
The event, sponsored by the Antiquarian and Historical Society of Culver, is free and open to the public.
Jeff Kenney of the AHS will kick off the program with a presentation in photos and stories on the inception of local firefighting and many of the most memorable and impactful fires of Culver’s history, including many which audience members may recall from their own lifetimes.
This will be followed by a round table-style Q&A with members of the Culver fire department, led by Chief Terry Wakefield, as they discuss their memories and impressions of local fires and firefighting and answer questions audience members may have about their work.
All are welcome and any questions may be directed to historyofculver@gmail.com.
The final event in the AHS’ summer series, “Mastodons in Our Backyard,” will be led by John Benedict (who literally discovered mastodons in his own back yard) and will take place Sat., Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Culver-Union Twp. Public Library.