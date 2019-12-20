PLYMOUTH — On Friday, Dec. 13, the Marshall County Museum Historic Crossroads Center hosted their last Brown Bag Lunch event of the year, ‘Battle of the Bulge: A 75th Anniversary Story of a Local Soldier.’ Kurt Garner shared the touching Christmas themed story of his great uncle Harold Bryant, a soldier who fought in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge.
The presentation included facts about World War II as well as various types of documentation, all kept in pristine condition by Garner’s grandmother. Footage from the time period was displayed along with pictures all kept by Garner’s grandmother.
This event included an authentic World War II bunker display put on by Greg Champion, Museum Board member and community member. The bunker was put out for all to see and explore. Other artifacts were placed around the room for patrons to examine before and after the presentation. Although World War II was the context for the story, the presentation was much more heavily focused on Bryant’s story.
Bryant was Garner’s great uncle, and his story had been discovered by the family by way of a scrapbook Garner’s grandmother had kept. The family has a long line of military involvement, tracing back generations.
Bryant hailed from Culver, and served during the legendary Battle of the Bulge. He enlisted in March of 1944 and served until Dec. 24 of that year. Bryant had been sent as a part of a ‘green’ troop as a form of relief to the already fighting troops. On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Bryant had crawled into a neighboring foxhole to join a trio of men singing Christmas carols. A German bombshell hit the foxhole, causing three of the four men to meet their death, Bryant being one of them.
Garner states, “If only he had stayed in his own foxhole, he wouldn’t have been hit, he wouldn’t have been killed. Singing Christmas carols was what he wanted to do in that moment, and that ended up being how he died.”
When asked what brought him to present this personal family history in the form of a presentation for the Marshall County Museum, Garner states, “I’ve been wanting to do this [presentation] for a while now. I think it was actually finding that archive and then realizing really how personal the story began to become. On top of that, this time of year and the fact that it is the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge just made it kind of make sense to do it at this time in the year.”
Garner is not alone in his opinion of the timing. Carol Smith, an avid activist for the preservation of small town history, came all the way from South Bend for this event. Smith states, “I think it’s so great what this little museum comes up with for the community. I’ve been to two other of these ‘Brown Bag Lunches’ and have never gone away disappointed. Now, this event caught my eye on Facebook and I knew I had to go to experience this. A lot of people have presentations over wars of the past but this was a different angle. A personal angle. Of course, the fact that it is the holiday season makes any story with emotional tugs even more so heartbreaking. I have the utmost respect for veterans, whether they met their end fighting for our country or are still alive to tell the tale today, I cannot thank them enough. This man [Bryant] died fighting for his country. He [Bryant] had a girl back home, a family, and spent his last night on Earth fighting for America and singing Christmas carols. I cannot think of anything more American. I am not going to lie I teared up a bit at the tale. This was the perfect timing as it lined up with history and the holiday season.”
Veteran Michael Thomson comments about the event, “I was dragged here if I’m going to be honest. I didn’t want to come, as I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone to a war and soldier focused presentation of sorts only to leave disgruntled. But this guy [Garner] telling us the real story of his uncle [Bryant] was real. I felt something. I was proud that this community honored the fallen soldiers in this way. I may even come to another one of these Brown Bag Lunches next year.”
Stressing the importance of preserving local history and advocating for the education of history, Garner concludes, “I think that telling a part of our history gives us that time to heal. In this instance especially I think it really helps us prioritize our actions in our life. If you don’t tell these stories, they’ll be forgotten. My family never even talked about this, so being able to pull all of this out and to be able to talk about it is in many ways a kind of healing.”
Marshall County Museum Historic Crossroads Center can be found at 123 North Michigan Street in downtown Plymouth or on their Facebook page.