STARKE COUNTY — Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin reports that shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, Dispatch recieved a call stating that a grey-colored Honda Civic had been observed upside down in the water of a drainage ditch on the west side of the road in the 1500 south block of SR 39.
According to authorities, it appears that the Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 39 when it went off of the roadway on the westbound side for an unknown reason. When the Honda left the roadway, it submerged into the water on it’s rooftop where it came to a rest.
North Judson-Wayne Township Firefighters extricated one female victim who was found to be deceased. She was identified as 53-year-old Shari Lynn Zimmerman, of North Judson.
Starke County Sheriff’s Deputies, North Judson Police, Starke County EMS and Knox-Center Township and North Judson-Wayne Township Fire Departments as well as the Starke County Coroner’s Office all responded and assisted at the scene.