Photo Credit for A cry for help from the Ukraine on Pilot News Group website @ Matthew Bergmoser. Shown in photo: Matt Scutchfield speaks with Pilot News Group Reporter Jamie Fleury on the cries for help coming from within the Ukraine.
Plymouth resident Matt Scutchfield was moved to help beloved friends in the Ukraine. Having been endeared to them for years starting as room mates at the Berklee College of Music; those relationships increased in number and strengthened in bond.
Friends from the Ukraine asked Scutchfield to reach out to local media and help them combat disinformation and ask for help.
Scutchfield met with the Pilot News in the ground level of the Wild Rose Moon in historic downtown Plymouth Friday for an exclusive interview to give a voice to those under attack. “Above anything else I say today; they were good to me. They weren’t just good…they were amazing to me and I want to give back to them.”
Though conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been increasing since 2014; Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” and deployed Russian troops on a full-scale invasion in to the Ukraine which began on Feb. 24.
While there may be many in the United States who do not know anyone from the Ukraine personally, and who may feel that the conflict has little or nothing to do with them, there are ways to help for those who want to.
Scutchfield said pray. Combat misinformation by fact checking. Contact senators to express United States support of the Ukraine. Contact information for Senator Mike Braun: 404 Russel Senate Office Building, Washington D.C., 20510. Phone 202-224-4814. Contact information for Senator Todd Young: 185 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington D.C., 20510 Phone 202-224-5623.
He recommended that financial donations be sent to Razom Ukraine, a trusted organization with 100% transparency that verifies where contributions are used by posting receipts and IRS reports. They are currently raising money for emergency medical supplies. Go to https://razomforuktraine.org/razom-emergency/-response/.
Statement from Scutchfield's friend Larissa Skripchenko from the Ukraine.
“Війна Росії з Україною це війна путинськоїдиктатури з демократією та свободою в Україні. Ми ніколи не заходили зі зброєю на територію РФ, ми ніколи не намагалися привласнити їхні землі. Нам вистачало проблем всередині країни, ми вирішували їх та росли як народ, ми прагнемо розвиватися та дружити з різними країнами, але наш сусід РФ вже 8 років вбиває нас, українців і власне населення в цій війні. Ми знаємо, бо часто російські солдати залишаються закопаними у нашій землі, РФ їх не забирає. Влада Росії приховує свою діяльність брехнею, фейками RT, Росія 24 та інших ТВ каналах. Ми захищаємось, США, Канада, та багато європейських країн надали нам зброю. Але… ворог знищів наші системи протиповітряної оборони в перші часи повномасштабного наступу 24 лютого 2022. Ми не витримуємо авіаудари та балістичні ракети, вони завдають найбільшої шкоди мирному населенню. Прохання до усіх країн, допоможіть закрити небо над Україною! Все інше ми зробимо самі.”
“Russia's war with Ukraine is Putin's dictatorship's war against democracy and freedom in Ukraine. We have never entered the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons, we have never tried to appropriate their lands. We had enough problems inside the country, we solved them and grew as a nation, we strive to develop and make friends with different countries, but our neighbor Russia has been killing us, Ukrainians and our own population in this war for 8 years. We know that because Russian soldiers are often buried in our land, Russia does not take them away. Russian authorities are hiding their activities with lies, fake RT(Russia Today), Russia 24 and other TV channels. We defend ourselves, the United States, Canada, and many European countries have provided us with weapons. But… the enemy destroyed our air defense systems in the early days of the full-scale offensive on February 24, 2022. We do not withstand air strikes and ballistic missiles, they cause the greatest damage to civilians. A request to all countries, help us to close the sky over Ukraine! Everything else we will do ourselves.”
Read the full feature in Monday's Edition of the Pilot News and the Culver Citizen that will hit news stands and mail boxes Wednesday.