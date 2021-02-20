The Marshall County Neighborhood Center needs your help to operate. As of Friday, the annual fundraiser “Dancing with the Stars Marshall County” had only raised 15% of their much needed goal of $100,000. That goal was reduced by $50,000 from last year’s event.
The funding is needed to pay for the center’s operational expenses and continue to serve the needs of individuals and families of Marshall County.
Director Christine “Chris” Garner said that now, more than ever, is the time for the community to come together and support each other.
The pandemic impacted everyone; but it’s not the only battle people are fighting. A long, hard winter increased utility bills. People are still battling cancer. The problems that were plaguing Marshall County before the pandemic are still impacting Marshall County families.
Garner said that every human has value, wealthy or poor. And every human is part of the community.
“Every human has value. Absolutely. Whether they are living in the park or a really nice house; they have value. And they are contributing to our community in one way or another. Who wouldn’t want to strengthen their community by strengthening those who contribute to it?”
She encourages people to look beyond their differences to acceptance for the greater good. “We’ve just gotten so negative about everybody else except ourselves. So when you are here, and you choose to see someone for who they are, and love them for who they are, and accept them for where they are at; it doesn’t meant that you want them to stay there. But if you accept them for where they are at ~ it’s a beautiful beginning to grow.”
Read more about what you can do to help the Marshall County Neighborhood Center in Monday’s edition of the Pilot News.