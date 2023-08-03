Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Officers responded to a 911 call early in the morning of August 3, 2023 at 3 a.m. at the Speedway in Lapaz of a battered and strangled female. The responding officers investigated the incident at a residence in 200 block of South Michigan St. and determined Michael E. Roark of Lapaz was the suspect and placed him into custody.
911 call leads to arrest of Roark for Strangulation and Battery
