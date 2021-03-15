ARGOS — It was announced Monday that the Marshall County Fairl will take place this year July 17 through the 24th. The new Community Building will be open and some of the upcoming events & entertainment are:  King & Queen, exotic animals, Quentin Flagg, Square Dancing tractors, donkey races, live bands and musical groups, laser tag, food vendors, commercial vendors, KOI drag racing on Saturday, plus the 4-H livestock and exhibits, and many more fun activities for all ages.  Check the  Marshall County Fair Facebook page  for updates. 

