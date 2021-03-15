ARGOS — It was announced Monday that the Marshall County Fairl will take place this year July 17 through the 24th. The new Community Building will be open and some of the upcoming events & entertainment are: King & Queen, exotic animals, Quentin Flagg, Square Dancing tractors, donkey races, live bands and musical groups, laser tag, food vendors, commercial vendors, KOI drag racing on Saturday, plus the 4-H livestock and exhibits, and many more fun activities for all ages. Check the Marshall County Fair Facebook page for updates.
breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
76th Annual Marshall County Fair being held on July 17-24
Tags
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- No. 3 Kouts puts an end to Triton’s season
- 76th Annual Marshall County Fair being held on July 17-24
- ISDH to host virtual world TB day event
- ISDH announces 421 additional COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
- 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
- Indiana teachers can now get COVID vaccine at any state site
- Fish & Wildlife’s top performers get awards
- How to prevent or reduce Canada geese conflicts
Most Popular
Articles
- Nearly 60 Indiana Counties Pass Resolutions to Oppose HB 1381
- Attorney General Todd Rokita Fights California’s Efforts to Impose Nationwide Climate Change Policy
- Chicago Man Flees From Indiana State Trooper, Crashes, Two Pounds of Marijuana Discovered
- Walorski, Pappas lead bipartisan legislation empowering charitable giving
- Trojans turn the tide for sectional title
- County BZA shoots down game reserve request
- How to prevent or reduce Canada geese conflicts
- Longstanding farm families presented Hoosier Homestead Awards
- Could the Argos Fire Territory be reignited?
- Argos survives scare from Culver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.