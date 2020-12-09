Phase One: To Develop a Virtual Museum of Recreated Artifacts
MARSHALL COUNTY — Two dedicated Riverside Intermediate School Educators, Victoria Christlieb and Kelly White, have not let the pandemic restrictions stop them from providing a true Project Based Learning (PBL) experience for both virtual and in-person Humanities students. 5th grade PBL students in their Humanities class are developing a virtual museum to share about Native American Culture.
The students were inspired by an ACHIEVE assignment about Sean Sherman, a Native American of the Oglala Lakota Sioux people, who is preserving his ancestry through The Sioux Chef. The Sioux Chef is an organization that preserves his culture through authentic culinary experiences.
What students learned was that the traditions and history of the Native American people are slowly becoming harder to explore and preserve. Phase one of the project is to research Native American artifacts from a variety of tribes, recreate those artifacts, detail the significance of that artifact in a paragraph, photograph the replica, and ultimately post that research on the online museum.
A professional website developer will be collaborating with the children to help them design, build and launch their website. The students hope that the project will continue to grow over time. They also hope to work with other museums to form a network of resources rich with detailed Native American history.
For their research, students were required to use reputable sources for information. Christlieb emphasized to students that not everything they read on the internet is historically accurate and cannot always be relied upon as true.
Museums are one of the first places where researchers go to study history. While students explored virtual museums for more information about Native American culture, they were disappointed. The students felt that relevant and detailed information about the Native American culture, including local history, was limited in detail or non-existent.
As they continued their research, the class felt that Native American heritage and culture was also not represented enough in history; and aren’t convinced that what is recorded explores all sides of that history.
PBL focuses on team work, and team work can be challenging from six feet apart with masks on. Christlieb and White actively engaged with students from a laptop. Using a speaker the students online can interact vocally with the students in-class.
As the children are researching a variety of Native American artifacts and are creating replicas of those artifacts for their own online museum; they engage with one another to share their discoveries and share ideas with one another about how to use modern day materials to best replicate those artifacts.
Christlieb encouraged the students to keep an open mind as they shop and search for materials; and to use their imagination. The focus of the project isn’t to spend much money on material; but to actively engage with the information and historical significance of the artifact and what it meant to the people who used those items.
Students will be meeting via ZOOM with a software engineer Monday to discuss the logistics and design of the website they have envisioned. While some students understand that the project will be challenging, they shared that they find it important and worth the effort.
Personal and group accountability is being taught as students are required to refer to the project calendar on a daily basis remain updated on progress as the project evolves.
Students are learning to embrace leadership positions and strategize how best to accomplish their goals. Christlieb asked students to consider who would like to take a leadership role among several teams or committees with a specialized focus; comparing leaders to the Chief in Native American culture.
“The Chiefs are in charge of everyone else. So, you are in charge of making sure that all the other groups have everything they need and that they are on track to get things done. So, if you want to be a chief, you need to make sure that you have the leadership qualities that you need. You need to make sure that you demonstrate responsibility. You also need to make sure that it is something that you want to do. The worst leader is the one who does not want to lead.”
Those specialties will include but are not limited to communication, both to the public through media, with administration and the school, and historians. Another group will specialize in museum design; to communicate with the software engineer about how to navigate through the virtual museum displays and exhibits. The technology committee would trouble shoot and research ways to enhance the virtual tour experience.
One of the teams will specialize in creating ways for the virtual students to connect with the in-person class in more meaningful ways; bridging the gap sometimes experienced by the divided screen.
Christlieb encouraged the class, admitting that it won’t be easy. Christlieb emphasized to the class that they are leading the project; while she and White provide support as they make their artifact and complete their research.
As the pandemic has placed challenges on educators, it also placed challenges on students. They have learned how to innovate together, as a team, in-person and online, educators and students.
The need to have access to museums virtually, and the need to have access to reliable sources online for research, inspired the students to create a solution that they hope will build momentum and will benefit people for years to come.
Though the project has started out with research and replicas of artifacts, the class hopes that the museum will continue to grow and that they can collaborate and network with other museums, including the Marshall County Historical Museum Historic Crossroads Center, across the state and nation to share and preserve the true history of the Native American people.
The class is collaborating with historians who can help fill in the gaps of their research. Those historians include Michael Fitzgerald who worked on the HBO documentary “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” which was an adaption of Dee Brown’s book with explored the experiences of the Sioux tribe.
Local historians who have information that would be useful for the students as they build the virtual museum should contact Christlieb by email at vchristlieb@plymouth.k12.in.us or White at kwhite@plymouth.k12.in.us to set up a virtual ZOOM meeting with the class.