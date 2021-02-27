The 24th round of COVID-19 Rapid Response grants was awarded February 18, 2021, to organization(s) addressing critical basic needs such as food, childcare, and housing/utility assistance for households impacted by COVID-19. United Way, in partnership with the Marshall County Community Foundation, is working with a network of businesses, educators, faith-based and disaster relief organizations, nonprofits, and volunteers to provide aid for immediate and urgent needs. Total grant awards to date are $262,392.
Organization(s) that received 24th round COVID-19 Rapid Response grants –
- Plymouth Community School Corporation
The first round of COVID-19 Rapid Response grants from the Marshall County COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund at the United Way were awarded April 10, 2020.
Organizations that are working to address immediate needs of households impacted by COVID-19 may apply online for a Rapid Response Grant at www.marshallcountyuw.org/covid-19 by clicking on “Rapid Response Grant Application.” Rapid Response Grant applications to help nonprofits meet safety and health guidelines so they may continue to offer their services and support to the community are eligible.
Visit www.searchunitedwaymarshallcounty.org to search for and connect with Marshall County services and resources in the categories of food, housing, healthcare, education, childcare, mental health, and more. By using SEARCH you will find the information you are looking for when you are looking for it. Easy, fast, and effective. Call the United Way of Marshall County at 574-936-3366 to learn more about local resources and assistance available to households impacted by COVID-19.
The Marshall County Health Department encourages residents to call 211 to register for COVID-19 vaccination. You can also register online HERE.2-1-1 is a free and confidential service that helps Hoosiers find the local resources they need. Dial 2-1-1 to connect with a trained navigator, 24/7/365. Call 211 or search https://in211.communityos.org/ for questions regarding food, childcare, housing and utility assistance, and mental health services.
The United Way of Marshall County and Marshall County Community Foundation – working in partnership for COVID-19 response and recovery – encourage individuals, businesses and organizations to donate to help address immediate needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic at www.marshallcountyuw.org/covid-19.