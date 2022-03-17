Marshall County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals Director Ty Adley reported a record breaking year for 2021 to the Marshall County Council.
1105 permits were issued in 2021 as compared to 997 in 2020 and the valuation for 2021 was $76,951,679 up from $72,729,400 in 2020.
“On top of having our record year with the number of permits over 997 from last year, you can see that the valuations are up over $4 M from 2020 to 2021. Given the state of everything in the United States at this point in time, you can see that the vast amount of investment that Marshall County residents are pouring in to their community.” Those numbers do not even include the City of Plymouth which would increase those numbers.
