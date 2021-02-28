Plymouth Community School Corporation will host the 2021 Kindergarten Roundup on
Wednesday, March 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each of our four elementary schools. Parents will need to make an appointment and masks will be required. During the event, parents will meet with administrators and fill out registration forms while their children meet with teachers for kindergarten screening.
In order to be eligible for Kindergarten Roundup this year, your child needs to be 5-years-old on or before August 1, 2021. Please bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records. A PCSC employee will make copies of these items. For Spanish-speaking families, interpreters will be available at all four of our elementary schools.
Parents of children who live within PCSC boundaries should attend their specific elementary school roundup. Please contact the PCSC transportation department at 574-936-3169, if you are not sure which school’s boundary you live within. Parents interested in having their student(s) attend Washington Discovery Academy, our Project Based Learning school, need to attend specifically the Kindergarten Roundup event at Washington Discovery Academy.
Non-resident families living outside of PCSC boundaries may attend Kindergarten Roundup at any of our four elementary schools; however, your child may be placed at another Plymouth elementary school to balance class sizes.