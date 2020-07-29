Kindergarten

• Gym shoes - velcro and socks

• Backpack - large size without wheels

Please do not label the following supplies with your child’s name:

• Glue sticks 8-Elmer’s Brand

• Headphones (no earbuds)

• Watercolors - 1 eight-color plastic case

• Tissues - 1 box (Puff’s preferred)

• Pocket folders, six (no plastic) *sturdy type with pictures

• Dry erase Expo Markers - 2 pack

• Fiskar blunt point scissors - 1

• Erasers - 2 (Pink Pearl brand)

Girls: Gallon size Ziploc bags/paper bowls

Boys: Clorox Wipes/ plain paper plates

Grade 1

• Gym shoes - velcro

• School box to fit in desk 5” x 8.5”

• Scissors - (Fiskars brand) - clip point

• Pencils - 20 #2 (plain yellow wood)(prefer Ticonderoga or USAGOLD brand)

• Crayons - no more than 24 colors

• Glue - Elmer’s white

• Glue Sticks - 4

• Headphones (no earbuds)

• Eraser - 4 Pink Pearl brand

• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count

• Pocket folders - 3

• 1 container of disinfecting wipes (if possible)

• 1 Non-spill water bottle

No trapper keepers or 3-ring binders.

No markers, rulers or pencil sharpeners.

Grade 2

• Gym shoes

• Scissors - Fiskars - clip point

• Pencils - 24 #2 (plain yellow wood)

• Crayons - 16 colors - 1 box

• 2 glue sticks

• Set of 4 EXPO dry erase markers - Thin not fine tip

• Erasers - 2 large Pink Pearl

• 1 composition notebook

• Colored pencils

• Headphones (not earbuds please)

• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count

• 2 plastic two pocket folders

• 1 non-spill water bottle

No trapper keepers or 3-ring binders.

No mechanical pencils, pens, or colored markers.

Grade 3

• Gym shoes

• School box - must fit in desk 5” x 8.5”

• Scissors

• Pencils - 48 #2 (wooden)

• Crayons

• Glue - Elmer’s white

• 2 glue sticks

• Erasers

• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count

• Colored pencils

• Pocket folders - 4 

• Set of six dry erase markers

• Earbuds or headphones

• 1 non-spill water bottle

• Girls: Hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based

Boys: Lysol or Clorox Wipes 1 container (if possible)

No trapper keepers or 3-ring binders.

No drawing markers or mechanical pencils.

Grade 4

• Earbuds or small headphones

• 1 package of yellow sticky notes

• Gym shoes

• Scissors

• Pencils - 24 #2

• Crayons or colored pencils

• Highlighters - three different colors

• Glue - Elmer’s white

• 3x5 index cards - 100 white lined

• Eraser

• Ruler - centimeters and inch

• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count

• Pocket folders - 2 (3-ring punched)

• Notebook paper-wide ruled

• 1 1/2 inch 3-ring binder

• 2 packs of dry erase markers (EXPO or Crayola)

• 2 100 sheet composition journals

• 1 non-spill water bottle

• Lysol or Clorox Wipes - 1 container (if possible)

• 1 bottle of hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based

No trapper keepers or spiral notebooks.

Grade 5

• Gym shoes

• Scissors

• Pencils - 36 #2

• Crayons

• Glue sticks - 3

• Elmer’s Glue

• Eraser

• Ruler - centimeter and inches

• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count

• Colored pencils 

• Pocket folders - 6

• 2 packages of 100 loose leaf paper

• Highlighters - 3 colors

• 3x5 index cards - 200 white lined

• Dry erase markers - 2 packs of 4

• 3-100 sheet composition journals

• 3-spiral notebooks

• 1-1.5 inch binder (no bigger)

• Binder tabs (at least 6 tabs)

• Earbuds or headphones 

• 1 non-spill water bottle

• Lysol or Clorox Wipes - 1 container (if possible)

• 1 bottle of hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based

Grade 6

• Gym shoes

• Scissors

• Pencils - 24 #2

• Glue sticks - 3

• Eraser

• Ruler - centimeter and inches

• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count

• Colored pencils

• Pocketfolders - 4

• Notebook paper - college rules

• Highlighters - 3

• Fine line markers (8 per pack)

• 3x5 index cards - 300 white lined

• 5 - 100 sheet composition journals

• Black permanent Sharpie

• Earbuds

• Crayons - 24 pack

• Sticky Notes (3 pack)

• 1 non-spill water bottle

• Lysol or Clorox Wipes - 1 container (if possible)

• 1 bottle of hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based

