Kindergarten
• Gym shoes - velcro and socks
• Backpack - large size without wheels
Please do not label the following supplies with your child’s name:
• Glue sticks 8-Elmer’s Brand
• Headphones (no earbuds)
• Watercolors - 1 eight-color plastic case
• Tissues - 1 box (Puff’s preferred)
• Pocket folders, six (no plastic) *sturdy type with pictures
• Dry erase Expo Markers - 2 pack
• Fiskar blunt point scissors - 1
• Erasers - 2 (Pink Pearl brand)
• Girls: Gallon size Ziploc bags/paper bowls
• Boys: Clorox Wipes/ plain paper plates
Grade 1
• Gym shoes - velcro
• School box to fit in desk 5” x 8.5”
• Scissors - (Fiskars brand) - clip point
• Pencils - 20 #2 (plain yellow wood)(prefer Ticonderoga or USAGOLD brand)
• Crayons - no more than 24 colors
• Glue - Elmer’s white
• Glue Sticks - 4
• Headphones (no earbuds)
• Eraser - 4 Pink Pearl brand
• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count
• Pocket folders - 3
• 1 container of disinfecting wipes (if possible)
• 1 Non-spill water bottle
No trapper keepers or 3-ring binders.
No markers, rulers or pencil sharpeners.
Grade 2
• Gym shoes
• Scissors - Fiskars - clip point
• Pencils - 24 #2 (plain yellow wood)
• Crayons - 16 colors - 1 box
• 2 glue sticks
• Set of 4 EXPO dry erase markers - Thin not fine tip
• Erasers - 2 large Pink Pearl
• 1 composition notebook
• Colored pencils
• Headphones (not earbuds please)
• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count
• 2 plastic two pocket folders
• 1 non-spill water bottle
No trapper keepers or 3-ring binders.
No mechanical pencils, pens, or colored markers.
Grade 3
• Gym shoes
• School box - must fit in desk 5” x 8.5”
• Scissors
• Pencils - 48 #2 (wooden)
• Crayons
• Glue - Elmer’s white
• 2 glue sticks
• Erasers
• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count
• Colored pencils
• Pocket folders - 4
• Set of six dry erase markers
• Earbuds or headphones
• 1 non-spill water bottle
• Girls: Hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based
• Boys: Lysol or Clorox Wipes 1 container (if possible)
No trapper keepers or 3-ring binders.
No drawing markers or mechanical pencils.
Grade 4
• Earbuds or small headphones
• 1 package of yellow sticky notes
• Gym shoes
• Scissors
• Pencils - 24 #2
• Crayons or colored pencils
• Highlighters - three different colors
• Glue - Elmer’s white
• 3x5 index cards - 100 white lined
• Eraser
• Ruler - centimeters and inch
• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count
• Pocket folders - 2 (3-ring punched)
• Notebook paper-wide ruled
• 1 1/2 inch 3-ring binder
• 2 packs of dry erase markers (EXPO or Crayola)
• 2 100 sheet composition journals
• 1 non-spill water bottle
• Lysol or Clorox Wipes - 1 container (if possible)
• 1 bottle of hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based
No trapper keepers or spiral notebooks.
Grade 5
• Gym shoes
• Scissors
• Pencils - 36 #2
• Crayons
• Glue sticks - 3
• Elmer’s Glue
• Eraser
• Ruler - centimeter and inches
• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count
• Colored pencils
• Pocket folders - 6
• 2 packages of 100 loose leaf paper
• Highlighters - 3 colors
• 3x5 index cards - 200 white lined
• Dry erase markers - 2 packs of 4
• 3-100 sheet composition journals
• 3-spiral notebooks
• 1-1.5 inch binder (no bigger)
• Binder tabs (at least 6 tabs)
• Earbuds or headphones
• 1 non-spill water bottle
• Lysol or Clorox Wipes - 1 container (if possible)
• 1 bottle of hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based
Grade 6
• Gym shoes
• Scissors
• Pencils - 24 #2
• Glue sticks - 3
• Eraser
• Ruler - centimeter and inches
• Tissues - 2 boxes of 250 count
• Colored pencils
• Pocketfolders - 4
• Notebook paper - college rules
• Highlighters - 3
• Fine line markers (8 per pack)
• 3x5 index cards - 300 white lined
• 5 - 100 sheet composition journals
• Black permanent Sharpie
• Earbuds
• Crayons - 24 pack
• Sticky Notes (3 pack)
• 1 non-spill water bottle
• Lysol or Clorox Wipes - 1 container (if possible)
• 1 bottle of hand sanitizer - has to be 70 percent alcohol based