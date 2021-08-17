*** UPDATE: The FBI now say that Mercedes was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Mishawaka ***
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Police Department is asking for help in finding 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.
Tuesday morning, Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon led a press conference detailing what they know about the missing infant.
Mercedes was last seen on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Economy Inn, Plymouth and was left in the care of Justin Miller.
On Sunday afternoon, the PPD was contacted by Kenneth Lain, Mercedes’ father, wanting to file a missing persons report. A statewide Silver Alert was declared at that point. Early Monday morning, Miller was located in Starke County and arrested for neglect of a dependent. The mother of Mercedes, Tiffany Coburn, was located. Both Kenneth Lain and Coburn were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent on Monday.
“We’re asking for the public’s help. From Thursday evening until the missing person (Sunday), we know that Mercedes was seen by various individuals in Marshall County, St. Joe County, and Starke County. We’re looking to establish a sequence of events,” said Chief Bacon.
According to Bacon, the information gathered from Miller, Coburn, and Lain doesn’t synch together.
“The three people we have in custody have spoken to investigators. All their information does not corroborate each other so we are looking for the public’s help because our main focus is to bring Mercedes home safely,” said Bacon.
Anyone that has had contact with Justin Miller, Tiffany Coburn, Kenneth Lain, or Mercedes Lain during that time, or even the week prior, should contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for any information to locate Mercedes. They can be reached at 574-288-STOP. Any tips remain anonymous.
When asked why the three are being charged with neglect of a dependent, Chief Bacon said “that’s just part of the investigation and that’s what we have right now.”
Chief Bacon stated that it was the PPD’s belief that Mercedes is still inside one of three county’s previously mentioned.
Mercedes was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.
Bacon said that his department is being aided by agents from the Indianapolis branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, the Indiana State Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We’re just asking if anybody knows anything or if you have her to please bring her home or take her somewhere where she can be brought home. Please, we’re asking for your guys help,” stated family members. They stated that the last 24 hours have been “horrible.”