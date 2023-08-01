On Sunday July 30, at 8:36 p.m. the Marshall County Central Dispatch received a report of a 10-month-old child that had been burned by cooking oil. During the 911 call, the child was already being transported to Bremen Hospital in a private vehicle. The private vehicle was then directed to the Lapaz McDonalds to meet with emergency responders that were being dispatched to that location to intercept them.
breaking
10-month-old flown to Chicago for burns
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- 10-month-old flown to Chicago for burns
- Marshall County REMC awards local non-profits with grants
- Congressmen Yakym, Mann introduce legislation to support farmers and ag producers
- Everly arrested for Child Solicitation and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Wacasey arrested on Warrants
- Lemler arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement
- Humes arrested on multiple charges
- Rivera / Rodriquez arrested for Neglect of a Dependent and Operator Never Licensed
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Warrant arrest on Manns
- Wenger arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Everly arrested for Child Solicitation and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Miller arrested after domestic disturbance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.