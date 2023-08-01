On Sunday July 30, at 8:36 p.m. the Marshall County Central Dispatch received a report of a 10-month-old child that had been burned by cooking oil. During the 911 call, the child was already being transported to Bremen Hospital in a private vehicle. The private vehicle was then directed to the Lapaz McDonalds to meet with emergency responders that were being dispatched to that location to intercept them.

