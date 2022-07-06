Corrected Marshall County property tax statements for the 011 Polk Township taxing district should be arriving in the mail this week. Marshall County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier is letting residents of that taxing district know that the due date will be November 10, 2022.
The Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) was informed of an error in Laporte County which ultimately affected Marshall County due to the John Glenn School Corporation crossing county lines. Although Marshall County’s data was correct, the DLGF determined that to “ensure fair and equitable property taxation for all taxpayers residing in the cross-county unit” we were required to recalculate the property tax liability in the 011 Polk Township taxing district.
The Marshall County Building is open to the public and we are accepting payments in our office. If you wish to pay in person our office is open 8am to 4pm Monday through Friday. Payments are also accepted through the regular United States Post Office via check, money order or cashier’s check. Credit or debit cards may be used online at www.co.marshall.in.us by clicking on Property Taxes (convenience fees may apply).
For the public’s convenience, the Marshall County Treasurer’s Office has installed drop boxes at both the north and south entrances of the Marshall County Building. These boxes are located between the doors, in the vestibule. The locked boxes will be checked multiple times daily. Additionally, there is an existing drop box on the outside of the south side of the building, near the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Residents are welcome to call us at 574-935-8520 with any questions or concerns.