LAKEVILLE—During her tour of Union-North School facilities, Superintendent Dr. Angela Piazza noted that the LaVille Jr.-Sr. High (LVHS) building lacks sufficient temperature control. This was something that Jim Thompson, an architect with Gibralter Designs Engineering also commented on when he reported to the school board. “I feel like there’s been so much conversation about your building’s HVAC and mechanical system,” he said. “You have a building that’s multiple pieces.”
In working with Director of Operations Zach Moore, Gibralter Designs has developed a simple replacement schedule that replaces one aspect of the HVAC system at a time.
Gibralter also broke down the list to show which aspects are for heating and which are for cooling. “It depends on dollars and philosophy,” Thompson explained. “Cooling typically, still, in Indiana tends to be the thing that when you run out of funds, that line item is out of the scope of work. Heating is needed more months out of the year.”
Dr. Piazza suggested making the cafetorium a high priority as well, since it’s a frequently used room for the school and community events. However, Thompson cautioned that updating it could be more expensive than the school can feasibly handle right now.
He obtained the board’s approval to create a more definite 10-year plan for the school corporation’s renovation projects. Once that draft has been created, the school board will finalize the plan in the next month or two.
“This should make the building a bit more efficient, easier to maintain, not chasing our tail with issues that keep popping up,” Thompson said. “We’ll put some documents together that say ‘This is what we want.’ … Once we figure out the ‘what’ with more engineering detail, we can deal with ‘how’ and ‘how much.’
The general consensus, from Gibralter and the school board, was that the corporation should do whatever it took to make sure the temperature problems are eradicated once and for all. “I want to see something where the air conditioning works. So whatever that price is, that what we need to see,” said board member Jared McQueen.