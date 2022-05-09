LAKEVILLE—The Union-North School Board was pleased to celebrate students from LaVille Elementary School (LVES) for their achievements. Maisy Matthews and Kaytlin Gramza competed in the Marshall County Young Author’s Conference hosted by the Marshall County Reading Council for elementary students in the county.
LVES students competed in the Bill of Rights contest hosted by the U.S. Courts within the seventh and eighth circuits. During this competition, elementary students are asked to write an essay or create artwork about the importance of the Bill of Rights. Lucas Maenhout competing in the essay division and Aunesti Russel competing with artwork finished in the top eight at the district level, winning a $50 virtual gift card, and went on to compete in the national level against students from 15 other states.
The top two students from LaVille in the virtual Spell Bowl competition were Caden Christy and Zaela Schaefer.
The student council, comprised of fifth and sixth graders, were presented to the school board. They have organized several community service events, like a food drive last fall that collected over 3,500 items for the local food pantry and are in charge of certain sports events, like the volleyball games.
Principal Hope Amor introduced the different teachers who have been involved with these extra curricular activities through the school year. “They’re the ones who are really putting in the time and energy with these students; in particular after school hours,” Amor explained.
Dr. Piazza congratulated LVES on a job well-done. “I just want to again congratulate the elementary for everything that they’ve been doing. Tonight was just a small, little snapshot of all the great things that you do every single day,” she said. “I just want to say that I appreciate that. I know that we all appreciate the work that you do every day. It’s not been easy the last few years. But you do dynamic work, and you put the smiles on the kids’ faces today, and that is so fulfilling. I appreciate it. Thank you for all your efforts and everything you’ve done. We appreciate it.”