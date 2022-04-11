LAKEVILLE—Board member Joe Czarnecki brought forward his concerns about the options during the school board meeting on March 8. His main concern was regarding the clay-based soil underneath the field currently. “Clay is never going to stabilize,” he warned. He recalled for the board that when the parking lot was put in, 12 inches of clay was removed before the ground was rebuilt and asphalt, a hard surface, was laid. Even so, the school still struggles with the parking lot.
Czarnecki explained that only pulling eight inches off of the football field will not be enough to fix the field. “They’re going to pull off the eight or 10 inches of top soil off that failed before and put in eight inches of new, thinking that’s going to work. It’s not going to,” he said. “This is going to get really sticky… Our band program, our football program that use that all the time. A lot of people will be out.”
To some extent, Director of Operations Zach Moore agreed. “I think we’ll always have problems with that field,” he admitted. He still believes, and the board seemed to agree, that Hostetler Lawn and Landscaping is still the best architect to contract.
Czarnecki went on to point out that if the board doesn’t do the field right this time, then they might as well budget another $250,000 to replace the field in about five years. He explained that he wants to see the job done right this time, even if that means sacrificing home games this season. “It’s always going to be someone’s senior year. I agree, we’re going to have a great football team this year. No one is less deserving of a two-and-seven team or an Oh-and-nine team,” he explained, “It’s still going to have to get done, regardless.”
As of yet, the board has not taken any action on the issue.