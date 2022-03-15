LAKEVILLE—After hearing the design report from Gibralter Design Engineering, the school board has decided to move ahead on several interior and exterior projects in the elementary school.
In the elementary building, priority projects include updating the cafeteria, front office, adding a concession stand for athletic events, and updating the playground and surrounding area. The playground in particular was a matter of much discussion. “We wanted to make sure that we have enough equipment, because we have a large number of students that are out there at the same time,” Dr. Piazza explained.
Jim Thompson, an architect from Gibralter, suggested to the board that they consider putting in a new playground with modern, accessible equipment and having a large grassy area adjacent to that. On this plan, the ground of the playground will be the flat, rubberized surface that has become more common in recent years.
Thompson mentioned some standard playground pieces that could be included in the design, like a vertical tick-tac-toe board, as well as larger pieces for older children, as well as some that encourage unconscious learning. “There’s some motor skills involved, there’s soft skill learning that comes with different play type of things, horizontal climbing— there’s just so much stuff,” he said.
Moving inside the building, Thompson pointed out a little storage room near the cafeteria in the hallway that goes to the gym, saying it could be converted into a concessions stand.The cafeteria also is scheduled to get a refresh, which includes widening the dated ceiling in the entrance and updating the carpet. The front office needs to be renovated as well. No specifics on that has been determined yet, pending a conversation with Principal Hope Amor.
Thompson explained that the options he presented took the school corporation’s needs into consideration. “This is an important endeavor for you as a board and for the community. You have a limited amount of funds, and we’re in a somewhat volatile construction market. Pricing is similarly unpredictable. You’re going to live with this project for 20 years,” he explained.