BREMEN—Time out of mind, Bremen High School (BHS) seniors write a letter of gratitude to their most influential person among the school staff. On March 28, the top 10 seniors academically and their chosen staff members were honored during a school assembly. Following are more about each student and their influential staff member.
These letters mean much to students and staff alike. “Though the letters written by the current Top Ten Seniors are powerful thank you notes, the letters written by the students at the other end of the spectrum, in terms of GPA/class rank, to their most influential staff members are life-saving letters,” said BHS Principal Bruce Jennings, “Each year, as I read these heart-felt letters (written to my colleagues), I invariably have a simultaneous smile and a tear as I continue to be so proud to be a lion!”