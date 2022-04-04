CULVER—The Maxinkuckee Players has truly become one of Marshall County’s most beloved civic theater groups. They have put on a musical every year except for during the pandemic.
After the two-year hiatus, everyone is looking forward to the 2022 season. “I’ve been involved with it long enough that I can’t imagine just dropping it on the doorstep and walking away, letting someone else take it and do whatever,” described long-time member and this year’s director, Becky Liechty.. “It’s like having another child. You got to nurture it and take care of it.”
As of the 20th anniversary in 2000, there had been over 300 volunteers involved with the Players, and the group has only grown since then. Liechty would like to invite anyone who has been bitten by the theatre bug to join their family this year. There are all manner of volunteer opportunities, both on stage and behind the scenes.
The Maxinkuckee Players don’t pick and choose their actors on who has the most experience in the troupe. “We start out every production with a clean slate. Anybody can come in and audition for any part they want,” explains Liechty.
But theatre is more than just the visible actors on the stage. There are several others—stage hands, sound and light technicians, as well as countless others who assist with set building, cleaning and preparing the stage for performance, sewing and altering costumes, publicity, playbill editing, ticket sales, and so much more.
Ticket sales have never risen above $15 in an attempt to keep the entry fee—as well as the production itself—family friendly. “A lot of people look at the fact that we’re trying to keep our ticket prices down and [think] it’s a lesser quality production. And that is not the case at all,” says Liechty. “I’ve had so many people say, ‘You know, I’ve been to Wagon Wheel, I’ve been to Round Barn, I’ve been to South Bend Civic, and you guys are better than any of them.’”
For more information, follow them on social media at facebook.com/maxplayandsing.