PLYMOUTH—For Mewsette Cartwright, teaching couples how to dance is more than giving them a time-honored method of enjoying each other’s company. “The whole goal or purpose of my mission is to help relationship skill building.”
She considers ballroom style dancing an excellent way to strengthen relationships as a way to enhance families. It is a way for the couple to learn to work together to accomplish something beautiful. But almost more importantly, it forces two people to interact face-to-face without interruption. What’s more, this is a way that develops these skills through a fun recreational activity. “We need more recreational activity time for building quality time as a couple.”
Plymouth Public Library hosted Cartwright to come and teach couple dancing on Tues., Feb. 8. She demonstrated engaging and foundational dance patterns that can be enjoyed to many songs. She was also able to work with the individual couples to help better their ability to move in sync, both to each other and to the music.
Librarian Cindy Clough hopes to see Cartwright as a regular special guest at the library to teach dance classes to the community.
Cartwright teaches a variety of dance styles at The Zone Sports Complex and occasionally hosts a dance night at a couple of different places around town. Every Friday, there is a ballroom, swing, latin dance class from 6:30-7:15 for $10 per person. To sign up for a dance class at The Zone, go to thezonesportscomplex.org/dance. Yolanda’s in downtown Plymouth will be hosting her the evening of Sat. Feb. 19 to teach some versatile latin dances and then the floor will be open for the evening.
Plymouth Public Library offers regular events for people of all ages. To learn about their upcoming events, including a nacho trivia night on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. and an acting improv class on Saturdays from Feb. 19 to Mar. 19 from 10-12 p.m., check out the library’s website at myplymouthlibrary.org.