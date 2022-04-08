Lasagna Love is an international movement that began during the 2020 shut down and has spread through the world. The main objective of the program is simple: volunteers make lasagna and take it to a local family who needs a meal. In Marshall County and surrounding areas, there are seven people who have offered their time to serve their neighbors in this way.
Lasagna Love does not limit their outreach to those who aren’t sure where the next meal is coming from. It could be anyone—a soccer mom who’s juggling three kids’ schedules and doesn’t have time to cook, someone who has recently experienced a trauma and cooking is just hard right now, local first responders, or an older couple who just feels lonely. “One of the underlying beliefs is that everybody could use a little help from a neighbor at some point,” explained the regional leader for Northwest-Central Indiana, Deb Drayton Nelson.
One of the chief ways to join the movement is by signing up as a lasagna chef at lasagnalove.org. After some online at-your-own-pace training, the volunteer can expect to receive their first assignment within a few weeks.
Volunteers can choose how many times they want to be matched to recipients and how many miles they are willing to travel in order to deliver a lasagna. “Lasagna Love is, for volunteers, unique in that you can sign up to deliver one lasagna, period. You can sign up to deliver as many per week as you have the time for or the money to do. You can change it from week to week, so there’s a lot of variety in there,” Nelson said. Typically, most chefs make about one lasagna a month.
The number of volunteers worldwide have gone up exponentially lately, showing how much people want to provide hope. “I’m in awe about, what a small group of people can do and the growth that took place. People are looking for kindness and they’re looking for ways to help other people. Obviously, there are people who can use it,” Nelson explained.