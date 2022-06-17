There are several ways to draw a community together. One of the best ways is to have a festivity to support a local organization that benefits the community as a whole. For the last six years, Summer Sippin’ Craft Brewfest has done just that.
The Brewfest will be held this Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at River Park Square. VIP tickets are $50, giving the participants unlimited sampling, a commemorative tasting glass, and allows access to the park at 4 p.m. Regular Admission tickets are $40, which allows a 5 p.m. entry and unlimited sampling. Designated Driver/non-drinking tickets are available for $10, which gives them access to everything but the alcohol. The commemorative glass will be available for purchase at the gate and recyclable cups will also be available at the different tables for sampling. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting event.ontaptickets.com/events/summer-sippin-craft-brew-fest-2022-6-18-2022 or at the gate.
The Brewfest has a rich history of benefitting local organizations. “This started out as a fundraiser to revitalize Freedom Park. When that fundraiser closed, the event was so successful that we wanted to keep it a part of the community,” explained Zach Ferree, a coordinator for the event. Last year, the most successful Brewfest to date, over 400 participants walked through the gate. This year, the goal is 500 visitors and the funds will go to the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Dept. to help them raise the funds necessary to buy infrared helmets, which will enable them to see in zero-visibility situations.
The Brewfest will feature nearly 30 different local breweries and wineries. “”There’s going to be close to 90 different kinds of beer and wine to try across the 28 tables,” Ferree explained. There will also be four food vendors present.
The event coordinators have taken every precaution that the event will be safe and legal for everyone involved. “Our mission is being responsible and having an event that is successful and responsible in terms of minimal over-consumption.”
For more information, see the full article in the Thurs., June 16 edition of The Pilot News.