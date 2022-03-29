PLYMOUTH—There are some events that are life-changing and are remembered for a lifetime. A person’s wedding day, the birth of their child, and landing that dream job all become core memories that influence that person and even generations to come. Unfortunately, not all life-changing events are pleasant. Falling victim to fire, flood or storm damage, vandalism, or harmful waste definitely falls under that category. When these things happen, it’s hard to think, much less decide how best to move forward. That’s where Servpro steps in.
For the last 17 years, Roger and Alison Goranson have been serving Marshall County and surrounding areas by providing services, like deep cleaning, future planning, and present need analysis, all to help individuals and families regroup after a loss. Since they’re often some of the first on the scene after emergency responders, they guide the victims as they take the first steps toward healing. The first step is always property damage remediation. After that, Servpro helps the family with reconstruction.
Anne Smith learned about the business through her previous job at State Farm Insurance. After retiring from there, she decided to work at Servpro so that she could link arms with the Goransons’ purpose. “I have seen firsthand how the services here at Servpro have been incredibly helpful to people who have had their homes wrecked— fires that have come through or their beautiful homes that they worked on so hard to decorate is flooded. To have somebody come in and help calm them down and be the first people to really help means a lot to me.”
Often, Servpro connects with their customers through insurance agencies and their services are often covered by the policy.
Those who aren’t facing tragedy can call on Servpro for help with projects around the house like mold remediation, cleaning and sanitizing air ducts, cleaning carpets, and more. They also offer certified COVID cleaning.
They are located at 514 Beerenbrook St., Plymouth. Call them at 574-936-5849 or visit them on the web at ServProMarshallStarkePulaskiFultonCounties.com