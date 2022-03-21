BREMEN—Principal Bruce Jennings announced to the Bremen School Board that, per state regulation, the ISTEP (Indiana Statewide Testing for Educational Progress) will be exchanged for the college preparedness test known as Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). “If my teachers were here, they’d all be cheering right now,” Jennings joked to the board.
All juniors will be required to take the test a potential way to qualify for graduation, whether or not they have already taken the test elsewhere. “The school’s accountability grade is based upon that; right or wrong, agree or disagree,” Jennings said.
Passing the SAT is one of the checkmarks a student can get in order to graduate. However, students who qualify for a high school diploma with a college preparedness focus may struggle a bit. “That college readiness benchmark is pretty high. It’s going to be hard for a lot of our students to achieve that,” he said. Those who do not pass will be have other options to obtain a diploma through other graduation pathways, like the Core 40 program or completing an approved apprenticeship.
This year, the date for the SAT taking was March 2. No results have been released as of this time.