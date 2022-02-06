PLYMOUTH—Plymouth native, Elizabeth Vore, recently published her first book, “True Destiny,” a fantasy coming of age story about a young orphan girl, Rose, who is enrolled in a special school and there learns of her incredible heritage and magical power to match. She also discovers that she is capable of great things as she overcomes obstacles in her way.
Vore didn’t discover her love for books until she was an older child. “When I first started out reading, I didn’t like to do it. But I got hooked on the ‘Hardy Boys’ mysteries and I read all of them.” As much as they drew her in to the wonderful world stories, she wished she could find books that featured girls as the main characters. “There weren’t many! Not when I was growing up. And I thought, ‘Well, that sucks.’ I found two authors that I loved.”
Eventually, her love of stories became a desire to write her own. “My mind is a whirlwind with my stories all the time,” she said. Nonetheless, Vore never expected to get published. But then, she found a publisher. “It was like, ‘Oh wow! I’m on the road. I’m almost there.’”
Through the whole process, Vore’s grandmother has been a supportive figure. “When I was first really writing this first one, my grandmother, who is a librarian, was proofing it for me,” Vore said. “She was the first person to help me get this into final form and first cheerleader to help me get there.”
The writing process has been a long one that has posed several obstacles that Vore has had to negotiate, which has only made her a stronger person and helped her understand herself better. It’s something Vore and Rose have in common. “She’s my alter ego,” Vore said. “[The theme is] finding out who you are and embodying that and growing into who you are and what you were meant to be.”
“True Destiny” is available to be purchased online at Dorrance Publishers at Bookstore.DorrancePublishing.com/true-destiny.