PLYMOUTH—For any manufacturing facility, it is an impressive feat to go 185 days without a recordable incident. When you take into account that Pregis produces about 4.5 million pounds of plastic protective packaging a month and employs approximately 240 people, it is just that much more incredible. “I’ve been here four and a half years, and it’s the first time… that we’ve gone without a recordable injury in six months.”
Pregis has been working toward this moment for years, something that has taken considerable effort from the management and hourly workers alike. “Just four years ago, we had people sustaining serious injuries. But we’ve changed the culture,” Dean explained. “From a safety perspective, if we get a chance to celebrate, we celebrate.
Pregis makes protective packaging that is used by businesses across the nation for shipping and handling products. “The scale is all the way from wadded up brown paper to bubble wrap, to anything in between,” explained Ellie Meyers Lloyd, the Human Resources Generalist at the Plymouth plant. “So when you get a box sent to your house, it’s all of the stuff inside of the box to keep the items safe.”
They also try to maintain sustainable business practices by recycling as much of their waste plastic as possible. “We’re in the ugly business, right? Nobody wants to make plastics anymore… We have a responsibility to create sustainable products. So, 65% of the products that we manufacture are with reclaimed resin,” said Dean. “We reclaim about 200,000 pounds of plastic a week in this facility. So we manufacture it, but we also re-pelletize it here and put it right back into the products.”
Pregis prides itself on being loyal to its employees. Not only that, but they strive to make it a good work environment. “We’re very loyal to them, and they’re loyal to us, which means that they come here and they stay here,” explained Dean.
