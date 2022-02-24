Every Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., Plymouth Public Library (PPL) offers themed activities for homeschoolers. Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, the programs have been themed "Train through American History," starting with the first settlers and will be continuing through the space again. On Friday, Feb. 11 the students enjoyed an escape room that taught them about the most notorious shootout during the Wild West, the gunfight at the O.K. Corral on Oct. 26, 1881.
Homeschool day has been offered at the library for several years, and has been something that youth department supervisor, Liz Richie, has enjoyed heading up. Typically, there are 20 or more school aged children with their parents who come out for the event.