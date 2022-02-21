The annual Daddy Daughter Dance was, once again, an amazing success. Around 300 participants came together to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend by dancing the night away, eating delicious snacks, and just spending time with family and friends. "It's been amazing," says Abby Collins, the park dept. recreation director. "We've had a great turn out even with the cold weather and the snow we had earlier today.
This year, it was held at Riverside Intermediate School, a venue that doubled the dance's capacity. "This is the perfect location," Collins said. Participants also agreed that it was a good change and allowed for a little more elbow room. Already, she is planning ahead for next year. She hopes that the school corporation will allow them to again use Riverside, if not the Jr. or Sr. High building. "I think I need to double everything other than the cupcakes. I need to triple the glow sticks," Collins said with a chuckle. "I'd love to hear input about how people feel about it and how they feel about the location, food-- everything."