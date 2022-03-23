PLYMOUTH—During the Aviation Commission meeting on Mar. 8, Airport Engineer Mark Shillington reported that the state-level FAA [Federal Aviation Association] has decided to drop the Plymouth airport’s Parallel Taxiway Design Project for phase II from the discretionary candidate list for funding for 2022. It was previously believed that this project was on the top priority list for the FAA for this year. “It’s a shock to us, given what they’ve been saying about the project. So, that means that there seems to be no point in going forward to bidding that work,” Shillington said.
The plan was to implement phase I, which includes grading and adding drainage to the taxiway, during the 2022 fiscal year. Phase II, which was supposed to be put in place in 2023, incorporates paving and lighting the taxiway.
Although the question was raised about whether or not the project should begin at all, this poses a delay in the project, but not a cancellation. “I wouldn’t say ‘never.’ I would say that it’s set back definitely for this year. Maybe fiscal year 2023. We’ll see how that shapes up,” Shillington explained. This is especially the case since the project already planned for a one-year gap between phases I and II to allow the land to settle before proceeding with further developments. However, this is a problem due to the number of students that come out every year from the local high schools to participate in Alpha Flight.
Since Plymouth Airport has already received the funding for the first phase, they have to go ahead as planned. “One of the items we mentioned way up front was the idea of the safety addition to having a parallel taxiway instead of back taxying on actual taxiway. Reporting those numbers and just saying, ‘Well, one: we’ve started and two: we’ve now had growth in these programs,’ seemed to work in our favor,” said Joe Mersh.
Shillington theorizes that phase II has been dropped due to insufficient funds, potentially brought on by an emergency project at another airport that has not been publicized as of yet.