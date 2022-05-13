PLYMOUTH—The Plymouth Hoosier Old Wheels extension of the trail is set to begin soon. Although the town has not been given a construction schedule yet, the continuation of the trail has been marked out. Currently, it ends at the corner of Randolph St. and Becknell/Jack Wilhelm Dr.
The plan is to continue the path on the other side of Jack Wilhelm on the east side of the blueberry festival booth. From there, it will wind around the Hoosier Old Wheels playground on its way to Plymouth-Goshen Trl. The trail will also extend west along Becknell Dr. and will end at the covered bridge.
Hoosier Old Wheels playground is also going to be replaced. However, due to global supply issues, this project has been postponed until the equipment the park department ordered can be delivered. Because of the delay, the playground will remain open for the foreseeable future. “For now, we’re going to focus on the trail. Once we got the playground equipment, then they’ll remove the current equipment and do all of that at the same time. So they won’t shut the playground down until they’re ready,” said Park Director Abby Collins.
Town Attorney Sean Surrisi reported that the town has finalized the contract with Troyer group for Architect Mike Reese to design the Greenway Phase III, which will extend the trail through River Park Square. “Now it’s in the INDOT process. They have to get it in their budget before the end of their fiscal year at the end of June. They’re doing a few things on that. Once they do that, they’re going to give us the notice to proceed and we can ... get started on those preliminary engineering plans,” Surrisi told the town’s park board.
Surrisi also reported on the River Park Square project. Present estimates indicate that construction will begin in two to three weeks, beginning with the LaPorte Footbridge. “River Park Square will lag a little behind that because the same crew is going to be working back and forth.”