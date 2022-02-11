PLYMOUTH—The Parks and Recreation Board approved requests for use of park facilities for Bikes for Kids and Plymouth Youth Softball for the upcoming spring and summer. The board meets monthly on the first Monday of the month at 5 p.m. at the Conservation Clubhouse.
Bikes for Kids, a local organization that works with Walmart and other philanthropists to supply bicycles for impoverished children in our area, requested use of the Freyman Shelter in Centennial Park on Sat. Apr. 16 for their annual giveaway. This year, they hope to give away over 300 bikes, which is a 25% increase from last year. “It’s a really neat program,” commended Dave Marrow, board president.
They approved the 2022 contract with Plymouth Youth Softball. It was a standard operational agreement for one season, extending until Oct. 31. The contract requires a $10 fee to all individuals who do not live within city limits, and a $10 per team for tourneys that fall outside of regular league games.
Sean Surrisi, city attorney, reported that after looking for a consultant for the third phase of the Greenway Trail, they accepted a proposal from Troyer Group. “We’re in the final steps of getting all the paperwork to INDOT for that. in the coming month, there will be a contract proposal that will be coming your way. We’ll get that design underway,” he told the board. Due to COVID-related delays on INDOT projects, the Greenway will most likely not be under construction until 2023. Phase three will extend the trail from Jefferson St. through River Park Square and into the South Gateway area.