Winterfest, the town of CUlver's annual mid-winter celebration, was an incredible success last weekend. Several of the most popular Winterfest activities returned this year, including ice sculpture competition, a chili cook-off, a 5k run, a pancake breakfast put on by the Lion's Club, a polar plunge, and more.
Another popular event, the Cupid's Crawl, drew hundreds of shoppers to Culver's shopping district. For this game, shoppers had to make a purchase at four of the participating shops downtown and get their card stamped for each purchase. After getting it filled out, shoppers could enter their names for a drawing for a gift basket valued at $300.