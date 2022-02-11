MARSHALL COUNTY— It may surprise some to know that Paczki (pronounced POONCH-ki) is a Polish delicacy that isn’t widely known outside of northeastern USA. According to a 2000 study by Valparaiso University, most people of Polish ancestry settled in Wisconsin, Chicago, Michigan, northern Indiana, northern Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and in states further north.
Paczki—or just one is called a pack (pronounced POON-check— are a tradition that date back to the Middle Ages. At that point, the Catholic Church forbade eating rich or fatty foods during Lent. In Poland, people made these rich doughnuts and filled them with plum jam or wild rose petal jam the day before the fasting season, also known as Fat Tuesday, as a way to empty their homes of delectable ingredients.
The tradition of eating these goodies remained through the generations. When the Polish began immigrating, they made paczki with American flavors, like apple and raspberry, and sharing them with neighbors and friends. Today, especially in metropolitan areas, it’s possible to find flavors like mint, root beer, pineapple, and Oreo.
Across the county, several bakeries are please to announce that they are serving paczki either leading up to Fat Tuesday, which is March 1, or through Easter, which is April 17.
Fingerhut Bakery in North Judson and Knox as well as the bakeries and convenience stories they supply, like Lodge Coffee in Plymouth, will be serving them until Easter. Rise and Roll will be offering paczkis from Feb. 16 to March 2. Park n Shop in Culver has them while supplies last. Other bakeries in Bremen, Nappanee, and other communities will be serving them as well.