BREMEN—The 5K race during the Firemen’s Festival is a special tradition for this small town fair for the last eight years. In some respects, it’s like any other race of its kind: runners compete within certain categories to take home a prize. But one of the categories is called “Gear Run.” Those who enter this category are firefighters, and they will run the race in full gear.
Full-time firefighter Matthew Partridge got his start at the Bremen Fire Dept. (BFD) seven years ago and still volunteers whenever possible. He has competed in the Gear Run and won in 2019, which meant he got to take home the Traveling Axe for the next year. This trophy is a fireman’s axe etched with the BFD 5K logo. “It was awesome. There was a lot of times that I felt like I wanted to quit, but then everyone around was super supportive, cheering on all the firefighters,” he said.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter is encouraged to go speak to their local fire chief. “Show you have an interest. Usually they’re very glad to point you in the right direction on how to get started,” Partridge said. The work itself is very satisfying, giving opportunities to help people at critical points of need in their lives.
Plus, firefighters form a quick and close bond. “Once you join the fire dept., you just never want to leave it. It is definitely a brotherhood. It’s one of the closest groups of people you’ll ever meet.”
Working at the fire dept. has not only given Partridge to do the work he loves, but it has also played a huge role in helping him become who he is today. “Honestly, that’s what the fire service is about: overcoming the ‘I can’t.’ The fire service is always adapted to overcome what people can’t do… We do the things that no one else will or knows how to.”
To watch Partridge and other firefighters in our area compete for the Traveling Axe, come out to Jane’s Park on June 18 at 8:30 a.m.