The Roger and Wanda Norris Farm was awarded a Marshall County Centennial Farm designation by the Marshall County Historical Society. The Norris Farm, located northwest of Plymouth near Tyner, has been in the family since 1917 when William G. and Bessie Norris purchased the land and buildings in Polk Township. Mr. Norris moved two outbuildings, dug a 36’ x 14’basement and moved the main part of the house from the middle of the farm to its current location on 4B Road. Many additions and improvements have been made since then. Until 1998, the Norris family raised dairy cows in the large barn designed and built by Jasper Lake, an accomplished bridge builder and nephew to William G. and Bessie. They also raised the crops to sustain the herd. Since then, they have raised dairy heifers and steers.
Norris Farm awarded Marshall County Centennial Farm designation
