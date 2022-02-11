ARGOS— In August, 1996, Janet and Eric Barlow opened Midnight Sun. Over the last 25 years, this family-owned and -operated business has grown exponentially into the 46-suite luxury pet resort for dogs and cats.
There are three tiers of dog suites available. The extra-large private suites potion of the facility sport heated and air conditioned 5x20 ft. indoor/covered outdoor accommodations. The second tier is double the size of the private suite and is specifically for two or more dogs within a family. The third tier is the penthouse, an extravagant option designed to pamper pets while their owner is away. It includes pet-friendly furniture, rugs, a flatscreen TV, and more!
There are add-on packages available for puppies and senior dogs. The facility also has a half-acre outdoor dog park that is available to any of the pets that need a good romp.
They also offer luxurious grooming treatments that rivals human spas. “We just do the baths, nails, blueberry facials, hot oil treatments, teeth brushing. We do everything except for the hair trimming,” Janet said with a chuckle.
Pet owners can rest assured that their fur baby will have a private room. “We do not mingle the dogs in group play,” explains Janet. “What makes us different is that we can have that private care here.”
There are three cat condos available in the reception area. “They are away from the dogs. They have a big picture window to be able to watch the birds at the bird feeder, watch the people come and go. It’s a calm area, but an area where they’re going to have a lot of stimulation.”
The Barlows also concentrate on open communication with pet parents. “As long as we have permission to be in contact with them, we do communicate regularly… They like knowing that they can trust us to reach out to them,” Janet explains. Pet owners are also more than welcome to bring food and toys from home.
To make a reservation or for more information, visit them on the web at midnightsunpetresort.com.