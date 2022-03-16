PLYMOUTH—Grace Baptist Church and Grace Christian School will be hosting the Maranatha Baptist University Madrigal Choir while they are on their spring tour through Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. They will be visiting Plymouth on March 18 at 7 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.
Pastor Matthew Elliot, who is currently enrolled in MBU’s online graduate program, was immediately interested when he heard about the choir. “That piqued my interest and thought it might be something that our ministry family, as well as our community, might enjoy,” he explained. “This is a great opportunity to experience some musical culture and art in our own hometown community.”
In addition to a public concert, the choir will be singing for the school earlier that afternoon, something that everyone is looking forward to. “We are excited about what they are going to introduce our students to during our school concert in the afternoon,” Elliot said. “One of the piano players can play with his nose and his toes!”
Both audiences, both student and public, will be regaled with a selection of sacred hymns, psalms, gospel songs, spirituals, and classic works. The 50-voice choir will be accompanied by a variety of instruments, including five octaves of handbells, wind instruments, strings, or piano. Some selections will also be a cappella.
Pastor Elliot promises a warm welcome and a delightful evening to anyone who wishes to attend the event. “Over the past few years we’ve all experienced frustration and discouragement with the events of COVID and other negative situations. This concert gives all of us the opportunity to experience the uplifting power of music and hear the positive message of Christ’s life-changing Gospel in song.”
The church is located at 1830 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. For more information, call the church at 574-936-3448. To listen to a selection of the group’s music, visit their website at mbu.edu/campus-life/fine-arts/traveling-teams-2/madrigal/.