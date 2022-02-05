MARSHALL COUNTY—The Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board is excited to continue working on transporting the Trustee Cabin to Memorial Forest where it can remain on permanent display. They will also be restoring it, a process that will include taking off the siding that covers up the hand-hewn logs and repairing the structure as necessary. This is one of the oldest structures in the county, dating back to 1847.
Late last year, the board accepted a bid for the project from Yoder’s Log and Timber Pros out of Nappanee for $68,000 with a $5,000 cap for unforeseen setbacks. “This would be for items such as bad logs, which may not be visible due to being covered by siding,” Markley explains. After obtaining a signed contract for the cabin from the current owner in early January, the board was able to move ahead with the contractor. Currently, the plan is to start work on the project in August.
At present, the board’s plan is to clear out a portion of the corner of Memorial Forest that borders Rte. 17 and 14th Rd. and set the cabin there. This will include cutting down a dead tree and removing the stump.