ARGOS—The Marshall County Fair Association was pleased to announce on Friday, Feb. 18 the rebranding for the Marshall County Community Center. This event venue, now known as Gallery on West, is open to the community to use for a variety of public and private occasions.
Part of the rebranding efforts included entering into a partnership with The Heartland Gallery in Plymouth. “Adding an art gallery piece to our event venue not only gives local artists a place to showcase their work, but it also introduces art to people who might not otherwise visit an art gallery,” explain Angel Balsley, chair of the rebranding committee.
During the rebranding reveal, Jon VanDerWeele, who is a local art aficionado, woodworker, member of the Crossroads Team, president of the Argos Community Development Corp., and lifelong resident of Argos, spoke on the importance of art. “Imagine the world without art and culture. Imagine no poetry or literature: plain simple oration. No painting, no sketches, no crafted pottery. No opera, no dance, no music. Imagine a world without self-expression. That would be a dull world. The one thing that distinguishes humanity from other species is creativity and self-expression.”
He went on to challenge attenders to appreciate the art in the room to the full. “Look at it. Engage your imagination, your vision. Take a perspective of your own and make your own interpretation.
Gallery on West, along with being a community center, demonstrates the Fair Association’s hope that Marshall County residents, can be inspired even as they create memories at events that celebrate the epochs of life. “Art increases our quality of life… The Gallery on West will increase education, awareness, learning, appreciation, and communication for art in a rural setting in Marshall County,” VanDerWeele said.
As time goes on, the Fair association hopes to add to the facility by landscaping the area to provide backdrops for picture-perfect moments and inspiration for future works of art. Balsley also expects that the Gallery on West will eventually become a location for community programming. For more information, call them at 574-598-2084.