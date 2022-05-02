LAKEVILLE—Several DECA LaVille High School students were commended by the school board for their achievements at the State Career Development Conference (SCDC) and were publicly recognized by teacher sponsor Wayne Thomas.
DECA, Distributive Education Clubs of America, is an academic club offered through LaVille. They participate in conferences that prepares students to be leaders, entrepreneurs, and successful in both college and their respective careers. At these events, students take the information and skills they learned in the classroom and apply them to real-world situations in competitions.
Students from different schools compete with each other through role-playing events with actual businessmen and entrepreneurs, written reports, and online contests. Those who win not only walk away with trophies and medals, but also have the opportunities to win scholarships. Some students even have the option to continue in DECA at the collegiate level. Students choose which category they wish to compete in. The main categories include management, finance, hospitality, and marketing, but split into other sub-divisions.
There were 37 students from LaVille who competed at the invitational Indiana SCDC March 6-8, several of whom won distinction in their competition category. Nathan Kurzhal and Lily competed in sports communication and earned second place. Abigail Wenger competed in apparel and accessories marketing and was the only student in her division who received a “Great Job” distinction from the judge.