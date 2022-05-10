LAPAZ—After working toward this moment since 2019, town council president Roger Ecker, Marshall County Crossroads, representatives from the office of Jackie Walorski, as well as several local community leaders were pleased to participate in the ground breaking ceremony for the LaPaz Commons, a low-income housing facility that will be available to those whose income is at or below 60% of the Marshall County median income. There will also be allowances made for those whose income is below 40% of the median income.
The Town of LaPaz is excited to watch this $1.5 million construction project begin. “This is the first housing development at right at 20 years in LaPaz,” said Ecker. “We’re really looking forward to this, just bringing some housing and a new look to LaPaz.”
LaPaz Commons will have a total of eight units, all of which will have garages. Five of them will have three bedrooms and the rest will be two-bedroom units. On either end, there will be a unit that is ADA accessible, with the entire unit being on the ground level. Between them will be six townhomes. LaPaz Commons will also have a community room, laundry facilities, and an office for the property manager. “It’s all set up to be as quiet and as safe as we can make it,” explained developer Kevin Berger.
Ecker has been working toward this for many years.“This is the shot in the arm that LaPaz needed. Housing is just so limited, it seems like any house that comes up for sale, it sells within 10 days. It’s definitely something needed… I hope it continues to grow,” Ecker said. Easterday Construction will be pouring concrete for the foundation before the end of summer and construction is estimated to be concluded by the end of 2023.
LaPaz has been working toward other town improvements, such as putting in municipal water and updating areas of the town, including downtown revitalization and park improvements.